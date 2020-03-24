Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 11,532,108 Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,532,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,211,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 4,620,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,663. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

