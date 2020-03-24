Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 140,755,109 Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,755,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,511,000. Cara Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 351.62% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $40,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

