Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 171,779,309 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,779,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,931,000. Ciena makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 111.51% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. 1,878,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

