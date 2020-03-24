Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 53,015,103 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,015,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 12.28% of Automatic Data Processing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $11.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. 4,876,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

