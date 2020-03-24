Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,498,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,811,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 17.88% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ball by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $31,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. 3,478,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

