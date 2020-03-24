Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,752,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 14.49% of Anthem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $22.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.84. 3,130,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,093. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.34. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

