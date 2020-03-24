Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 125,896,100 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,896,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,610,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 44.35% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.