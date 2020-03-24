Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 26,874,784 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,874,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,478,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 3.09% of American International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American International Group by 13,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 1,314,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 656,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American International Group by 3,285.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 592,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,574,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

AIG traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 11,408,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.