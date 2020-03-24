Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $1.54 Billion in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,351,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 6.93% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,238. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

