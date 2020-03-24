Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $14.91 Billion in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,123,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 26.98% of Caterpillar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,409,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,325. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

