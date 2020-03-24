Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $15.67 Billion in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,700,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,011,000. Centurylink comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 14.37% of Centurylink as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 12,831,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

