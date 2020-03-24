Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $16.97 Billion in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,656,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 610.93% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $75.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $664.05. 1,158,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,605. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $777.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.