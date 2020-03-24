Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $17.13 Billion in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,340,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,010,000. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 69.82% of Church & Dwight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after acquiring an additional 485,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.