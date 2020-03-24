Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $19.12 Billion in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191,216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 4.46% of The Coca-Cola as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. 49,060,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,823,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.