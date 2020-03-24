Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $19.24 Billion in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,422,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Cognex comprises 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 111.48% of Cognex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,097,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,051,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 1,437,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,728. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

