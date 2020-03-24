Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $2.57 Billion in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,676,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,621,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 28.20% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 762,522 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AEL traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 1,116,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

