Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $2.59 Billion in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,932,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 28.76% of American Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 797,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.