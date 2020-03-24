Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $2 Billion in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,002,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 6.17% of Allstate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,206. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

