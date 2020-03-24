Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $20.59 Billion in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,887,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,588,710,000. Conagra Brands makes up about 2.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 42.31% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 6,051,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.