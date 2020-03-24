Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $5.68 Billion in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,752,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 16.25% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Baidu by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,634,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

