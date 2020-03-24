Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $9.37 Billion in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,671,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,110,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 47.97% of H & R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 4,423,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

