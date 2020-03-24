Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $13.44 Billion Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,429,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,442,911,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 44.56% of Campbell Soup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,133. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

