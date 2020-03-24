Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $22.54 Billion Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,401,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,540,111,000. Credit Suisse Group makes up 2.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 8.99% of Credit Suisse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

