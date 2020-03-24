Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $3.27 Billion Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,654,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,410,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 8.85% of Analog Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,254. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

