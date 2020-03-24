Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $3.57 Billion Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,710,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,041,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 2.50% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 37,113,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

