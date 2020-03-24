Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $3.95 Billion Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,483,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,310,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 7.09% of Archer Daniels Midland as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 805,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 267,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,796,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,268,000 after buying an additional 86,983 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 5,300,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

