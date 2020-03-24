Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $4.27 Billion Investment in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,744,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,410,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 285.34% of Arrow Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AROW. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AROW traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 56,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $395.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

