Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,135,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 4.65% of Amazon.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,683,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $37.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,940.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $958.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,970.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,842.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

