Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,537,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 5.17% of American Electric Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after acquiring an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. 4,936,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

