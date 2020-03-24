Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,484,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,410,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 38.30% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 299,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,834,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,688. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average is $211.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

