Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,887,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 27.99% of Becton Dickinson and at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $202.85. 3,486,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.00. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

