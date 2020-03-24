Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,035,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,510,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 39.51% of Canopy Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,322 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,492 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,425. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.36.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.