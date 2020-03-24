Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,764,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 8.82% of Chevron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE CVX traded up $12.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. 29,181,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,012,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

