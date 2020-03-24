Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,446,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 35.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 293,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,693 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

