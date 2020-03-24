Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,420,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 16.83% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

American Water Works stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. 2,167,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

