Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,671,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,110,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 9.96% of Bank of Montreal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after purchasing an additional 386,761 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after buying an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after buying an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,750,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 1,014,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

