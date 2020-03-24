Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,658,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,830,000. Carnival makes up approximately 1.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 27.22% of Carnival as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. AXA grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Carnival by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 64,649,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,086,832. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

