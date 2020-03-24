Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,586,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,610,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 120.28% of AMERCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $11,237,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Insiders have bought a total of 15,510 shares of company stock worth $5,243,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $28.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.62. 90,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.56.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.