Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Shares in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,923,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,311,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 35.48% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR remained flat at $$4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.10%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

