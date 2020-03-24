Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,967,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Citigroup makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 7.92% of Citigroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

C traded up $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 34,049,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,873,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

