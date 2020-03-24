Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,350,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935,010,000. Corning comprises 2.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 28.52% of Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,479,000 after purchasing an additional 843,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corning by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 721,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

NYSE GLW traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,192,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,021. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.