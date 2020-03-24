Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 174,610,105 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,610,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 40.17% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 7,611,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,593. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

