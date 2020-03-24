Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 194,162,103 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 22.65% of Colgate-Palmolive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 9,887,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

