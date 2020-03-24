Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 203,607,106 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,607,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,360,711,000. Community Bank System accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 393.82% of Community Bank System as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 371,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBU. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

