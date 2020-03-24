Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 232,806,109 Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,806,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,280,611,000. Cypress Semiconductor accounts for 2.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 62.82% of Cypress Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 8,960,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,899. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.32 and a beta of 1.77. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

