Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $1.63 Billion Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,255,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,510,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 20.63% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,199,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,842,000 after purchasing an additional 175,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $27.56 on Tuesday, hitting $165.28. 1,477,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,145. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

