Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $12.55 Billion Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,523,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 33.61% of Cigna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Cigna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $17.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.20. 5,460,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average is $186.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

