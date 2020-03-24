Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $20.68 Billion Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,787,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,678,710,000. Conduent accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 97.82% of Conduent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Conduent by 153.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Conduent by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

CNDT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 1,671,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,670. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $440.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

