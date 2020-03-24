Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $20.91 Billion Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 209,115,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 62.91% of Consolidated Edison as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. 3,371,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

