Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $5.56 Billion Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,622,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 1.64% of BP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,195,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

